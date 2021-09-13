Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete

U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.(Source: Capitol Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man early Monday who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Around midnight, officers pulled over a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC. There was no license plate, just an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

He told officers he was “on patrol,” according to a Capitol Police press release, and authorities said it wasn’t clear if he was planning on attending any planned demonstrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
At least one person was killed Saturday evening in a car crash at Lyon College, according to...
At least one dead in crash at Lyon College
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
Vaccine
FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan
Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to pass near the south Texas coast later Monday,...
Gas prices drop amid sagging demand
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony