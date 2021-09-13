Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by Quote Wizard based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, Arkansas residents who have not received the vaccine and have no plans to get one gave the following multiple reasons for their hesitancy:

59% concerned about possible side effects

46% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

43% plan to wait and see if it is safe

38% don’t trust the government

31% don’t believe they need a vaccine

26% don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

According to the report, older populations were more likely to get vaccinated and white communities had higher rates of vaccine hesitancy than people of color.

