Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy

Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up...
Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.(WMBF)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by Quote Wizard based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, Arkansas residents who have not received the vaccine and have no plans to get one gave the following multiple reasons for their hesitancy:

  • 59% concerned about possible side effects
  • 46% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 43% plan to wait and see if it is safe
  • 38% don’t trust the government
  • 31% don’t believe they need a vaccine
  • 26% don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

According to the report, older populations were more likely to get vaccinated and white communities had higher rates of vaccine hesitancy than people of color.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

