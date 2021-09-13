Energy Alert
FTC sounding alarm on companies advertising unproven medical treatments

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana joined us in the studio this morning to talk about the latest warning from the Federal Trade Commission.

They sent cease-and-desist letters to 10 companies for advertising unproven treatments or cures for diabetes. Those companies include: 1) Ar-Rahmah Pharm, LLC; 2) Aceva, LLC; 3) Live Good Inc.; 4) Holistic Healer & Wellness Center, Inc.; 5) Lysulin, Inc.; 6) Metamune Inc.; 7) Nuturna International LLC; 8) Pharmaganics LLC; 9) Phytag Labs; and 10) Radhanite, LLC d/b/a Curalife Ltd.

“The letters state that the Commission is concerned that one or more of the efficacy claims in the companies’ advertisements may not be substantiated by competent and reliable scientific evidence, as required by the FTC Act,” according to the FTC’s website.

Further, the agency demands the companies stop making any claim that a product can prevent, treat, or cure diabetes without the required scientific evidence, or potentially face legal action by the Commission. The letters also note that marketers who make deceptive claims about the treatment, cure, prevention, or mitigation of a disease may be subject to a civil penalty of up to $43,792 per violation. They also may be required to pay refunds to consumers who purchased the deceptively marketed products under section 19(b) of the FTC Act. The letters order the companies to notify the FTC by email within 15 working days of receipt of what specific actions they have taken to address the FTC’s concerns.

Jo-Ann Deal says if you’re worried about the costs of your diabetes medication, there could be other options, and you should speak with your provider first before buying something online without doing your research. If a company claims to have a miracle treatment, she says you should be skeptical.

Also, make a claim with the BBB if you see advertising that doesn’t seem right or you’ve had issues with a certain product. You can check the BBB Scam Tracker for scams that are prevalent in your area.

