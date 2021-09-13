Energy Alert
Gas prices drop amid sagging demand

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to pass near the south Texas coast later Monday, could threaten refineries in Houston and lead to a pause in price declines.(Pexels.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices trickled down in the last week as fewer people hit the roads.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 0.9 cents in the last week to $2.83.

Prices in the Natural State are 4.3 cents a gallon less than a month ago, but 94.1 cents higher than last year.

The national average saw an even greater drop in the last week, down 1.9 cents to $3.15/gallon.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand, along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida, have helped gas prices edge slight lower in most states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

However, he cautions Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to pass near the south Texas coast later Monday, could threaten refineries in Houston and lead to a pause in price declines.

“While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water,” De Haan noted in Monday’s news release. “Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging.”

To find the cheapest gas wherever you roam, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

