Large fire reported off West Parker Road
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a large fire along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police, a fire was reported at a building on the 3100-block of West Parker Road around 3:45 p.m.
Details are scarce, but several fire crews are heading to the scene.
Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will release the latest details as soon as they become available.
