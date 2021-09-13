Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man facing multiple charges after 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena

Man facing multiple charges after 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena
Man facing multiple charges after 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena(Source: Helena-West Helena Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after a 14-hour standoff in Helena-West Helena Saturday.

Timothy McNeely, 37, is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of firearms by certain persons, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, an officer was flagged down by an individual who noticed a child on the front lawn of a home on Neil Road screaming for his grandmother. When additional officers arrived and approached the residence, McNeely exited the home, grabbed the child, and ran back inside the home.

Police say McNeely fired shots at the officers. After several attempts by officers to have McNeely allow the children to leave the home, he fired shots through the front door.

Arkansas State Police assisted in the apprehension of McNeely, who barricaded himself and his two children, ages 7 and 9, inside the home. Police say the standoff lasted roughly 14 hours.

McNeely surrendered to police with incident. The children were safely turned over to their grandmother.

Law enforcement found several guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest inside the home.

McNeely is being held in the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Guns found inside home
Guns found inside home(Source: Helena-West Helena Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
At least one person was killed Saturday evening in a car crash at Lyon College, according to...
At least one dead in crash at Lyon College
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations

Latest News

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Large fire reported off West Parker Road
Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up...
Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions