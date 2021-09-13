Motorcyclist killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a guardrail.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 11 on State Highway 341 at County Road 74 in rural Baxter County.

Yen Nguyen, 49, was northbound when his 2017 Honda CBR ran off the east side of the road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Nguyen overcorrected and crossed both lanes of traffic before hitting a guardrail on the northbound shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

