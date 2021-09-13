Energy Alert
Motorcyclist killed in crash

A Texas man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a guardrail.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a guardrail.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 11 on State Highway 341 at County Road 74 in rural Baxter County.

Yen Nguyen, 49, was northbound when his 2017 Honda CBR ran off the east side of the road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Nguyen overcorrected and crossed both lanes of traffic before hitting a guardrail on the northbound shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

