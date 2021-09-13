Energy Alert
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Steele, Mo.

Police are investigating after two people were shot.
Police are investigating after two people were shot.(WDBJ7)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after two people were shot.

According to Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers responded to the City Park located on Barnes Street for a reported shooting.

He said they found a shooting victim at a nearby home and gave first aid until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Chief Stanfield said they later learned a second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Officers are currently looking for people for questioning in the shooting.

The police chief said arrests are expected to be made soon.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, as well as officers from the Caruthersville and Hayti Police Departments, assisted the Steele Police Department.

