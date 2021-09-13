Sept. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Sept. 13. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the day off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will top out near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and is nearing the Texas coastline.

At this time, it appears that this storm will move out of Arkansas keeping the heaviest rain south of Region 8.

We should still see some influence from Nicholas by the middle of the week with scattered showers and storms.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The weeks-long search for a missing Region 8 man ended this past weekend with deputies finding his car submerged in a river.

A Region 8 providing relief to victims of Hurricane Ida says he was shocked at what he found in Louisiana.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says federal vaccination mandates announced by President Joe Biden hurt efforts to overcome the public’s resistance to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.