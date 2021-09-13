Thief caught in the act damages church van

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a neighbor stopping a thief from stealing their catalytic converter, a local church still faces a hefty repair bill.

The attempted theft happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at New Hope Baptist Church, 101 S. Main in Black Oak.

Deputy Dustin Norwood stated someone tried to cut the catalytic converter off the church’s 2012 Ford Windstar van when a man who lives behind the church “scared the suspect off.”

Although the crook didn’t get away with the pricey part, they did leave behind $500 in damages.

The initial incident report did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this attempted theft should call the sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.