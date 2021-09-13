Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Thief caught in the act damages church van

Despite a neighbor stopping a thief from stealing their catalytic converter, a local church...
Despite a neighbor stopping a thief from stealing their catalytic converter, a local church still faces a hefty repair bill.(WTOC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a neighbor stopping a thief from stealing their catalytic converter, a local church still faces a hefty repair bill.

The attempted theft happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at New Hope Baptist Church, 101 S. Main in Black Oak.

Deputy Dustin Norwood stated someone tried to cut the catalytic converter off the church’s 2012 Ford Windstar van when a man who lives behind the church “scared the suspect off.”

Although the crook didn’t get away with the pricey part, they did leave behind $500 in damages.

The initial incident report did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this attempted theft should call the sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
At least one person was killed Saturday evening in a car crash at Lyon College, according to...
At least one dead in crash at Lyon College
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to pass near the south Texas coast later Monday,...
Gas prices drop amid sagging demand
According to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital’s weekly report released Monday, Sept. 13, its...
NEA Baptist: Positivity rate down, ICU remains packed
A Texas man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a guardrail.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting...
Woman injured in shooting in Caruthersville