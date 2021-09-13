Woman injured in shooting in Caruthersville
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting that injured a woman.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.
She was transported for medical treatment.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kendrickus Reed.
He was located and arrested for assault first degree.
Reed was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail without bond.
