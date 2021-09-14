Energy Alert
Arkansas LB Grant Morgan named Bednarik National Player of the Week

By Jacob Pavilack - Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Arkansas redshirt senior linebacker Grant Morgan has earned Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week recognition for his performance last weekend in the Razorbacks’ 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas.

Morgan logged 13 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks against the Longhorns, and tallied his seventh-career double digit tackle game. The Greenwood, Ark. product posted those numbers playing in 44 snaps and was part of a defense that held UT to just 3.6 yards per carry.

The linebacker earned the award for the second time in his career, after recording 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and returning an interception for a touchdown last year against Ole Miss.

Morgan was a big part of a Razorback defense that shut out Texas in the first half for the first time since Iowa State did so in 2015. As a team, the Hogs limited Texas to under 120 passing yards in a game for the first time since Texas Tech in 2015.

Each week the Maxwell Football Club announces the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for the nation’s most outstanding defensive performance. Morgan was included on the award’s preseason watch list.

Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, on SEC Network. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

