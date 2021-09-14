Energy Alert
Arkansas State football on the mic, Red Wolves prepare for Washington

Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an opportunity to notch a win over a Power 5 opponent for the 2nd straight season.

The Red Wolves (1-1) held their weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. They’ll travel to Seattle to face Washington (0-2).

“Defensively, I believe they’re 4th in the country in not giving up explosive plays,” head coach Butch Jones said. “So when you talk about generating explosive plays, they don’t give up explosive plays defensively. Big offensive line, a quarterback manages the game. Really good receivers, good team speed, good backs. We have a great, great challenge on our hands.”

A-State looks to bounce back after giving up 680 yards and 55 points against Memphis.

“A lot of times it was just discipline and executing, our eyes, our gap integrity. Then there were a couple times we just didn’t get off blocks. It’s inexcusable when a five yard completion turns into a 60 or 70 yard completion. And missed tackles. We’re going to get it rectified. I can promise you that, and we’re going to do everything we can to get it rectified.”

Arkansas State faces Washington Saturday at 3:15pm. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

