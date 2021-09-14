Arkansas State men’s golf finishes fifth at Gopher Invitational

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. - A 2-under par 282 in the final round of the Gopher Invitational pushed the Arkansas State men’s golf team up the leaderboard to a fifth-place finish among 14 teams at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

Among 11 teams inside the top-100 in the final Golfstat rankings from the 2020-21 season, A-State (59) picked up wins over Iowa (40), Georgia Southern (44), West Virginia (77), Furman (79), Iowa State (85) and Rutgers (95). The final round 282 gave the Red Wolves a total of 861 (+9), the lowest total to open a season in a non-home event since the 2016-17 season. Kansas and Notre Dame were co-champions at 14-under par 838 with Michigan State (-5) and Kent State (-3) rounding out the top four.

Junior Luka Naglic led A-State individually, placing tied for 10th, his 11th career top-10 finish. Naglic turned in a final round 1-under par 70 to finish the week with 13 birdies and a total of 210 (-3), his fourth-lowest 54-hole total. True-freshman closed out an impressive debut with the low round of the day among Red Wolves at 2-under par 69 for a 54-hole total of 213 (E) and tie for 18th.

Senior transfer Chris Rahm was 1-over in the final round and finished tied for 38th at 220 (+7) for the tournament. Junior Jack Madden carded a final round 1-under par 70 to climb 20 spots in the individual standings to place tied for 41st at 8-over par 221. Lucas Cena finished 74th with a total of 235 (+24).

True-freshman Pierce Johnson played individually at the Minnesota Golf Classic and finished tied for seventh with a total of 212 (-4). He carded a final round 4-under par 68 after opening with a 2-under par 70 and a second round 2-over par 74.

A-State returns to competition Oct. 2-4 at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate before hosting the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Oct. 11-12 at RidgePoint Country Club. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).

Gopher Invitational Final Results

5 Arkansas State 286-293-282=861 (+9)

T10 Luka Naglic 70-70-70=210 (-3)

T18 Felix Krammer 73-71-69=213 (E)

T38 Chris Rahmn 69-78-73=220 (+7)

T41 Jack Madden 74-77-70=221 (+8)

74 Lucas Cena 77-75-83=235 (+24)

