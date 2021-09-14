Blytheville residents make efforts to beautify community

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville residents have become frustrated seeing trash lying around in their neighborhoods.

“Take your paper and put it in your garbage can,” Blytheville resident Shannon ‘Duck’ Sims said, “Don’t throw it down the street. We live in this city; we love this city.”

Sims is a native of Blytheville who constantly upkeeps the area around his business and nonprofit organization clean by cutting the grass and picking up trash.

He, along with his friends, Eddie Dixon and Gary Cook, plan to take action.

“If we started cleaning up our neighborhood, other people will start cleaning up their neighborhood because they will want to have a nice neighborhood like us,” Cook said.

Cook, Dixon, and Sims plan to join the new program “Adopt-a-Block” spearheaded by Blytheville Code Enforcement Officer Janice Smith.

Smith says the need to address the littering issue in the community has always been a priority for her.

“It’s nobody’s specific job to just go out and pick up loose trash,” Smith said.

The program is currently in its infant stages, so details are limited.

Starting in 2022, people or organizations can sign up to adopt areas in town they feel should get their attention.

Six months after consistent cleaning and upkeep of their designated block Smith adds those volunteers will get a sign.

“We’ll list the organization, a person’s name, [or] if they want to do in loving memory of someone,” Smith said.

She mentioned after a year; the volunteers will receive a certificate of completion from the mayor.

Residents are hoping a cleaner Blytheville will lead to more people coming into town.

