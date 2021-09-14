Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville residents make efforts to beautify community

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville residents have become frustrated seeing trash lying around in their neighborhoods.

“Take your paper and put it in your garbage can,” Blytheville resident Shannon ‘Duck’ Sims said, “Don’t throw it down the street. We live in this city; we love this city.”

Sims is a native of Blytheville who constantly upkeeps the area around his business and nonprofit organization clean by cutting the grass and picking up trash.

He, along with his friends, Eddie Dixon and Gary Cook, plan to take action.

“If we started cleaning up our neighborhood, other people will start cleaning up their neighborhood because they will want to have a nice neighborhood like us,” Cook said.

Cook, Dixon, and Sims plan to join the new program “Adopt-a-Block” spearheaded by Blytheville Code Enforcement Officer Janice Smith.

Smith says the need to address the littering issue in the community has always been a priority for her.

“It’s nobody’s specific job to just go out and pick up loose trash,” Smith said.

The program is currently in its infant stages, so details are limited.

Starting in 2022, people or organizations can sign up to adopt areas in town they feel should get their attention.

Six months after consistent cleaning and upkeep of their designated block Smith adds those volunteers will get a sign.

“We’ll list the organization, a person’s name, [or] if they want to do in loving memory of someone,” Smith said.

She mentioned after a year; the volunteers will receive a certificate of completion from the mayor.

Residents are hoping a cleaner Blytheville will lead to more people coming into town.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
A 21-year-old student died from suicide Saturday evening on the Lyon College campus.
Lyon College names student who died in Saturday crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Library board member resigns after receiving hate mail over views on Pride display
NEA Baptist has a new six-week virtual grief program for people who have lost someone from...
Many struggling with COVID deaths, hospital offers free grief counseling
A 21-year-old student died from suicide Saturday evening on the Lyon College campus.
Lyon College names student who died in Saturday crash
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine