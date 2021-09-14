Energy Alert
Henry & Little earn SEC weekly honors

By Oliver Grigg - Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry and placekicker Cam Little were named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, by the conference Monday morning.

Henry and Little both turned in career-best days in the Razorbacks’ 40-21 win against Texas over the weekend, helping Arkansas knock off a ranked opponent inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Henry, who also received national defensive player of the week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, racked up a career-high 15 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in the effort. It was his first career double-digit tackle performance and marked the first time he has led the Hogs in tackles for a game.

Henry was a big part of a Razorback defense that shutout Texas in the first half for the first time since Iowa State did so in 2015. As a team, the Hogs limited Texas to under 120 passing yards in a game for the first time since 2015.

Little, meanwhile, was perfect in the win, connecting on all four of his field-goal attempts, including a career-long 44-yarder, as well as all four of his point-after attempts. Little’s four field goals ties for third most in Razorback single-game history, and he is the first Arkansas freshman kicker to make four in a game since Alex Tejada did so against Troy on Sept. 1, 2007.

Henry, Little and the 20th-ranked Razorbacks (2-0) are back in action this weekend, hosting Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia Southern (1-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on SEC Network.

