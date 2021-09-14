The Hub reopens despite loss in funding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year-long partial shutdown due to the pandemic, a Jonesboro resource center is back at full capacity.

On Tuesday, Helping the Underserved Belong, also known as the HUB, returned to full strength in providing meals and resources for the homeless population of Jonesboro.

There was such a need for meals, the organization ran out much earlier than expected.

“There was a great new energy in the HUB building today and it was so exciting,” HUB Director Kimberly Chase said. “It was an awesome day. I’m so grateful.”

There was also a vaccine clinic at the HUB to provide COVID-19 shots for those in need.

Chase said the clinic was a success.

However, though the HUB is back to normal, they are not operating with a full staff.

Currently, the resource center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays with only Chase – the HUB’s lone paid employee – and one volunteer working each day.

To better serve the community, the HUB is looking for more volunteers.

Despite being understaffed, though, Chase remains hopeful for the future.

“I’m very confident that as our program continues to rebuild, maybe we redefine ourselves a little bit, then our volunteer base is going to grow as well,” Chase said.

Funding from the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council that was available during the pandemic ended earlier this year, so the HUB welcomes any help.

That help can come in the form of grants, donations, or volunteers.

Anyone wanted to help can visit the HUB’s website or Facebook page or visit the resource center at 711 Union St. in Jonesboro.

