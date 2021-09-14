Energy Alert
Jerry Muckensturm honored at Arkansas State game, celebrates Ring of Honor induction

Muckensturm still holds the record for most tackles in Arkansas State history.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After COVID-19 canceled last year’s ceremony, an Arkansas State Football Legend was finally inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Jerry Muckensturm was honored at the Arkansas State/Memphis game Saturday night. Muckensturm was a four-year starter at linebacker from 1972 to 1975, setting a record for the most tackles in team history with 493, a record that stands today.

He was the first inductee into the Ring of Honor since 2007 and is the 15th member of the prestigious group.

