Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro man calls himself the ‘Predator Pursuer’

The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held accountable.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Pursuing justice,” that’s how a Jonesboro native describes his youtube channel, Predator Pursuer.

“And as I turned 18 I had the camera a car,” he said. “I have three younger sisters and just knowing that I can do something to catch local predators. I figure I use my resources and try to do something to catch them.”

The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held accountable.

He spoke with multiple people online and then moved it to in-person by scheduling meetings with them at different locations in Jonesboro.

He videoed it and then put it on his youtube channel.

He got the idea after seeing others on youtube doing the same type of videos.

But even with no training, he continued to make the videos for months.

“I had no idea of what to say. I kind of had an idea. Like how old are you,” he said. “I could kind of write down ideas beforehand and prep some things.”

With almost a dozen videos reaching thousands of viewers... He started to get compensated.

“Not a lot, just a few hundred maybe. I’m not making big money,” said the YouTuber.

But he says the money goes all back into his filming.

The Jonesboro Police Department told us they spoke with him about the dangers of doing this with no training, but he says he does the meetings in public as a safety measure.

“If it’s public and there is cameras I think they are less likely to react in a crazier way than they already would,” he said.

He stopped filming after being banned from a local business and noticing more risks.

He wants to start back but is looking for more support.

“But yea I would like to continue if I could get more people backing me up with it, yes,” he said.

The local business that banned him sent this statement.

Statement from Hijinx Game Night Reinvented regarding the ban of a local Youtuber. His...
Statement from Hijinx Game Night Reinvented regarding the ban of a local Youtuber. His identity is not being disclosed.(KAIT)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Accused murderer will not face death penalty
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

There was such a need for meals, the organization ran out much earlier than expected.
The Hub reopens despite loss in funding
Region 8 News at 5 - 9/14/21
Batesville citizens go to vote in millage increase election
Batesville citizens go to vote in millage increase election
Mugshot of Colton Hardin
Sheriff's deputies search for shooting suspect