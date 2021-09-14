Jonesboro offers vaccine incentive to employees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities and states have incentivized reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Like raffles, money, and now the city of Jonesboro is giving out paid time off, PTO, to city employees.

“We’re not forcing anyone to take it we’re just kind of giving us an opportunity for those who do,” Bill Campbell, director of communications, said.

They began the incentive program after the FDA announced their approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Since they’ve done that we’ve decided to offer people one extra day off,” Campbell said.

Usually, PTO days are paid for by city taxpayers. This incentive is a product of the COVID relief aid the city recently received.

“When we give somebody time off that still has to be paid for this taxpayer money and so we are using this stimulus money that’s been given from the federal government this is just one of the many resources we’re using this for,” said Campbell.

The PTO day can be used for any reason, according to the city.

They do not have an exact number of employees that have taken advantage of this yet, but they say most of their employees are vaccinated.

