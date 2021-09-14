Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro offers vaccine incentive to employees

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities and states have incentivized reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Like raffles, money, and now the city of Jonesboro is giving out paid time off, PTO, to city employees.

“We’re not forcing anyone to take it we’re just kind of giving us an opportunity for those who do,” Bill Campbell, director of communications, said.

They began the incentive program after the FDA announced their approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Since they’ve done that we’ve decided to offer people one extra day off,” Campbell said.

Usually, PTO days are paid for by city taxpayers. This incentive is a product of the COVID relief aid the city recently received.

“When we give somebody time off that still has to be paid for this taxpayer money and so we are using this stimulus money that’s been given from the federal government this is just one of the many resources we’re using this for,” said Campbell.

The PTO day can be used for any reason, according to the city.

They do not have an exact number of employees that have taken advantage of this yet, but they say most of their employees are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
A 21-year-old student died from suicide Saturday evening on the Lyon College campus.
Lyon College names student who died in Saturday crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A Stone County man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on State Highway #74...
Man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

NEA Baptist has a new six-week virtual grief program for people who have lost someone from...
Many struggling with COVID deaths, hospital offers free grief counseling
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo
Tennessee leads all 50 states in number of COVID-19 cases per capita
Jonesboro city employees offered vaccine incentive
Vaccine incentive offered to Jonesboro city employees
Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up...
Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy