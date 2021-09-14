Kickoff time for Arkansas State football at Tulsa set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football’s non-conference finale at Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 25, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with a 4 p.m. CT kickoff, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN announced Monday.

A-State will be playing its fourth game of the season when it faces the Golden Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Entering this week, the Red Wolves are 1-1 overall while Tulsa sits at 0-2. Both face Power-5 foes this week, with A-State traveling to Washington and Tulsa traveling to Ohio State.

Arkansas State and Tulsa are set to meet for the sixth time and were scheduled to meet last season, but that contest was canceled. The Red Wolves hold a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, most recently claiming a 29-20 victory in Tulsa in 2018.

The Red Wolves return to action Saturday in the Pacific Northwest, facing Pac-12 opponent Washington. Kickoff at Husky Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network. Every Red Wolves’ football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.