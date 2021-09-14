Energy Alert
Library board member resigns after receiving hate mail over views on Pride display

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board member Amanda Escue resigned from her position Monday over a pride display earlier this year. The board decided to table the discussion on displaying sensitive material after hearing from people against two policy proposals.

Escue’s resignation comes after three months of heated debate about LGBTQIA+ material in kids sections of the library.

Two proposals requiring the board to be given a three-month notice of purchasing “sensitive content” and having guest performances of sensitive nature are on hold.

“I’m going to resign tonight, and I’m going to let someone take this spot, and I think they’ll do a good job,” said Escue.

Escue, the board member who proposed that the library board approve all sensitive content in August, resigned after claiming she was getting hate mail.

“I hear about compassion and love, but I’ll tell you, I have received a glitter bomb within the last week in the mail. I received a sack of poop in the mail today,” said Escue.

Escue argues that sensitive content, including sexual or romantic attraction, topics of gender theory, and family planning, should first be approved by the board so that the library is “considerate of the parent’s role.” Library Director David Eckert calls it censorship.

“You’re going to put certain material in certain spots that are going to make it more difficult to find that material. That is still censorship. Don’t kid yourself. When we put stuff behind our desk, that is censorship,” said Eckert.

The library was packed with people in support of the proposal and against. Only eight people were allowed to speak due to the library’s rule about giving a ten business day notice before being allowed to comment.

“I dream of a world where this argument that we are having today will make us laugh at ourselves and dismiss it as insanity,” said John Caldwell.

Caldwell says he was raised in a very religious household and was beaten and abused for his sexuality. He says kids like him will benefit from LGBTQIA+ materials.

Lexie Ritten says she knew she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community since she was seven.

“We do not need another generation of children growing up learning to hate themselves like most gay kids learn to do,” said Ritten. “There are kids dying due to the hate we receive because of the publics’ lack of education on gay people and the lack of representation.”

The next meeting will be on Oct. 11.

