Library board member resigns after receiving ‘sack of poop’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board member has called it quits after receiving a “sack of poop.”

Amanda Escue resigned her post during Monday night’s meeting. It followed nearly three months of debate over an LGBTQIA+ display in the children’s section.

“I’m going to resign tonight, and I’m going to let someone take this spot, and I think they’ll do a good job,” she said.

Escue claimed she had received hate mail since proposing in August that the board approve all sensitive content.

“I hear about compassion and love, but I’ll tell you, I have received a glitter bomb within the last week in the mail,” she said. “I received a sack of poop in the mail today.”

Escue argues that sensitive content, including sexual or romantic attraction, topics of gender theory, and family planning, should first be approved by the board so that the library is “considerate of the parent’s role.”

Library Director David Eckert calls it censorship.

“You’re going to put certain material in certain spots that are going to make it more difficult to find that material,” Eckert said. “That is still censorship. Don’t kid yourself. When we put stuff behind our desk, that is censorship.”

The library was packed Monday night with people on both sides of the issue. The board heard from eight of those in the audience.

Among those who spoke out was John Caldwell.

“I dream of a world where this argument that we are having today will make us laugh at ourselves and dismiss it as insanity,” he said.

Caldwell said he was raised in a very religious household and was beaten and abused for his sexuality. He said kids like him will benefit from LGBTQIA+ materials.

Lexie Ritten said she knew she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community since she was seven.

“We do not need another generation of children growing up learning to hate themselves like most gay kids learn to do,” said Ritten. “There are kids dying due to the hate we receive because of the publics’ lack of education on gay people and the lack of representation.”

The board tabled two proposals requiring it be given a three-month notice of purchasing “sensitive content” and having guest performances of sensitive nature. The board will meet again on Oct. 11.

