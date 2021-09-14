Macey Putt & Tatum Ticknor earn Sun Belt volleyball weekly honors

Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball player Macey Putt delivers kill in November 5th matchup vs. Little Rock.(Source: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Following another standout weekend in the Show-Me State, this time in Cape Girardeau, Mo., at the SEMO Invitational, a pair of Arkansas State volleyball players earned Sun Belt Conference weekly awards on Tuesday.

A-State’s Macey Putt and Tatum Ticknor garnered the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors after earning spots on the all-tournament team and helping the Red Wolves to a pair of five-set triumphs. The laurels mark the first A-State duo to earn weekly awards since Ticknor and Madison Brown were tabbed Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week in November 3, 2020. It is a career-first weekly honor for Putt and the fourth for Ticknor.

Putt totaled 65 kills (4.33 per set) over the weekend, including a career-best 30 versus Kansas City on Friday. She registered double-double performances in all three matches, upping her total to eight through nine matches. The Ozark, Mo., native leads the league in several offensive categories, including attacks per set (13.03), kills per set (4.77), points per set (5.26) and total kills (186), while leading the nation in points (205.0) and total attacks (508). Her kills total also ranks second in the nation.

Ticknor likewise propelled herself to the top of the conference leader boards, tallying 73 digs (4.87 per set) over the weekend to rank first in the league in total digs (195), which also ranks sixth nationally. The Grapevine, Texas, native also tallied six service aces over the weekend. In her career, she ranks second among active Sun Belt players in total digs (1,647) and digs per set (4.67). Ticknor also enters the week ranked fifth in school history in career digs.

NEXT UP

A-State closes out non-conference play with three matches at the Tiger Brawl, hosted by Memphis. The Red Wolves open the tournament at 9 a.m. CT Friday versus UT Martin before facing the host Tigers at 7 p.m. and closing out the weekend Saturday at 9 a.m. versus in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Larry O. Finch Center.

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

