Many struggling with COVID deaths, hospital offers free grief counseling

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist has a new six-week virtual grief program for people who have lost someone from COVID-19, all for free.

The support groups cover various topics, including anxiety and coping with losing a loved one.

“I do recommend for anyone who feels like they are struggling with their mental health or anxiety, loneliness or fear during this time to reach out whether it’s through a counselor, a family member, or a friend because you don’t have to do it alone,” said Anna Umhoefer, clinical manager for Center of Good Grief.

There are groups for children, teens, and adults.

There are individual and group sessions for Mondays starting Nov. 1, lasting until Dec. 6.

Registration is required. To register, call 870-936-7719. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.