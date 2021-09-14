One shot after fight, shooter still on the loose

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several law enforcement agencies searched an area in Greene County after a shooting that injured a man.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News the shooting stemmed from a fight between two men on the 700-block of 716 Road in the Finch area.

One man pulled out a rifle and shot the other in the leg around 4:45 p.m. Monday

The shooter was last seen heading into the woods.

That’s when Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies showed up to help the Greene County Sheriff’s investigators.

Investigators searched for the shooter for hours but they called off the search by nightfall.

Sheriff Franks didn’t have a name or picture of the suspected shooter as of Monday night but expected to release more information by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.