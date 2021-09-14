Energy Alert
Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/10/21)

Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster club donation from Yarnell's.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 3rd, 2021.

4,403 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Pocahontas (57.07% of total ballot) beats Cave City by 1,163 votes, Manila was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Tripp Risley takes the 2nd half kickoff back for a touchdown. The Redskins beat Paragould 45-21 to move to 2-0.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Pocahontas booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

