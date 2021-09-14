Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/10/21)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 3rd, 2021.

4,403 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Pocahontas (57.07% of total ballot) beats Cave City by 1,163 votes, Manila was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Tripp Risley takes the 2nd half kickoff back for a touchdown. The Redskins beat Paragould 45-21 to move to 2-0.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Pocahontas booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.