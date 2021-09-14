Sam Hunt to headline music lineup at Mid-South Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair announced its music lineup Tuesday as the fair is set to open its gates in a matter of days.

The fair will be held at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi from September 23 through October 3.

The full music lineup is as follows:

Sept. 23: KIX 106 at the Fair featuring Adam Sanders at 7 p.m. and Matt Stell at 8 p.m.

Sept. 24: Sam Hunt at Landers Center arena at 7 p.m. (Separate concert ticket purchase required.) Tickets for this concert can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the box office. Anyone who purchases a Sam Hunt ticket will receive free admission to the fair.

Sept. 25: 2 Drink Minimum at 7 p.m. and The Tubes at 9 p.m.

Sept. 29: Reagan Strange at 6:15 p.m., Sow & Tether at 7 p.m., and Brandon Heath at 8 p.m.

Sept. 30: KIX 106 at the Fair featuring Kylie Morgan at 7 p.m. and Priscilla Block at 8 p.m.

Oct. 1: Charvey Mac at 5 p.m. and Area 51 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Almost Elton John at 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: JR Moore at 4 p.m. and CONNR at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say all concerts except Sam Hunt are free with fair admission.

For more information on the Mid-South Fair, visit www.midsouthfair.com.

