Cold Front Provides Scattered Storms Today

Keep the rain gear handy today as a cold front pushes through. It won’t rain all day, but there are rain chances all day! Any downpours or showers stay isolated this morning before becoming more scattered this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain may give some an inch of rain or less while others stay dry. Rain chances drop after midnight. Highs stay in the 80s to end the week behind the front and humidity doesn’t drop much. Rain chances don’t completely go away through Saturday but they do drop. A shower or two looks possible for Football Friday Night. Better rain chances may come next week.

