Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cold Front Provides Scattered Storms Today

September 15th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Keep the rain gear handy today as a cold front pushes through. It won’t rain all day, but there are rain chances all day! Any downpours or showers stay isolated this morning before becoming more scattered this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain may give some an inch of rain or less while others stay dry. Rain chances drop after midnight. Highs stay in the 80s to end the week behind the front and humidity doesn’t drop much. Rain chances don’t completely go away through Saturday but they do drop. A shower or two looks possible for Football Friday Night. Better rain chances may come next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
Jonesboro man calls himself the ‘Predator Pursuer’
7-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas - 9/14/21
Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

Latest News

Planning your day? Zach says you'll want to grab an umbrella.
Sept. 15: What you need to know
Will Tropical Storm Nicholas bring rain to Region 8?
Sept. 14: What you need to know
Will Tropical Storm Nicholas bring rain to Region 8?
Aaron's Tuesday forecast, Sept. 14
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall