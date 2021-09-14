Energy Alert
Sept. 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Sept. 14. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up dry this morning across Region 8 but rain chances return today.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas a little after midnight and will bring a huge amount of rain south of Region 8.

At this time, it appears we will see minimal impacts in Region 8 as most of the moisture stays well south of us in the coming days.

We do have slightly higher chances of scattered storms on Wednesday and bumped the chances up a little on Friday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Residents in one Region 8 community are taking matters into their own hands to make their hometown a prettier place to live.

After receiving a “sack of poop in the mail,” a public library board member calls it quits.

The City of Jonesboro hopes a few days off will encourage workers to get vaccinated.

