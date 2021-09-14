Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Accused murderer will not face death penalty
One shot after fight, shooter still on the loose
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
A Texas man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a guardrail.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the...
‘Jeopardy!’ begins season with already-ousted Richards
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's solid white gown featured the words "Tax the Rich" scrawled in...
Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing