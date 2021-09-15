2021 Business Expo held, with comic book, cartoon theme

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Comics, cartoons, and characters were on full display as a staple event in Jonesboro made its return.

The 2021 Business Expo presented by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and KAIT took place Wednesday morning at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. The event returned for its 31st iteration after taking off in 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Participants voted on a theme of comic books and cartoons, and local businesses put their spin on it.

“It’s been really fun, obviously we get really into it. I know we didn’t get to do it last year, so we were just really excited to do it this year,” Vanna Headley, community outreach coordinator at Empower, said. “We went a little all out to make up for last year.”

Headley was draped in Nightmare Before Christmas gear as the Empower booth resembled the perfect Halloween sky.

Her style offset the Marvel and DC vibes from other booths in the surrounding area.

Business Expo Chairperson for 2021 Lorie Cartwright said the event was a success and she was grateful to see it return to full capacity.

“It’s a true business-to-business experience. So you’re able to talk about yourself, talk about your business, and get everything out there,” Cartwright said.

The event exists for local businesses to connect and put their products and services on display for all to see.

The 2021 edition of the event featured 178 booths and included a luncheon, a silent auction, and a trade show.

Masks were required, and social distancing practices were encouraged when possible.

