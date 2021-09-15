Energy Alert
6th child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri

Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in...
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in the state.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the child died last week in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that task force officials wouldn’t reveal any more information such as the child’s age, citing privacy concerns. The death brings the total number of Missouri children younger than 18 who have died from COVID-19 to six.

Health officials are blaming the more infectious delta variant and schools not taking steps to reduce spread such as requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

