Arkansas: 36 new COVID deaths and 1,544 new COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said the state’s death toll from COVID-19 now totals 7,334 since the pandemic began. The state’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,544 to 477,191 total since the pandemic began.

Arkansas ranks 15th nationally for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 11 of the deaths announced Tuesday were delayed reports, with two occurring as far back as June.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped by 16 to 1,097. There are 432 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 281 on ventilators. There are 33 ICU beds available in the state, and Hutchinson said at least 14 are equipped for COVID-19 patients.

