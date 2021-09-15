Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas reveals 2022 baseball schedule, will host Arkansas State in midweek series

Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam Tuesday as the Razorbacks beat the Red Wolves 8-4.
Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam Tuesday as the Razorbacks beat the Red Wolves 8-4.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball will face four in-state opponents and host the reigning national champions.

The Diamond Hogs revealed their schedule Wednesday afternoon. Dave Van Horn’s crew will have 35 games in Fayetteville and 1 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Razorbacks will open the season Friday, February 18th at home vs. Illinois State.

Arkansas will host Arkansas State in a midweek series. The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will face off Tuesday, April 19th (6:30pm) & Wednesday, April 20th (4:00pm). They met for the first time in the 2021 season, a 8-4 result in favor of the Hogs. Arkansas will have in-state matchups vs. Little Rock, UCA, & UAPB.

SEC play opens March 18th-20th vs. Kentucky. The Razorbacks will welcome Mississippi State to Baum-Walker Stadium April 1st-3rd. Other SEC series will be against Missouri (road), Florida (road), LSU (home), Texas A&M (road), Ole Miss (home), Auburn (road), & Vanderbilt (home).

You can see the complete schedule here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
7-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas - 9/14/21
Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

Latest News

The Sun Belt Conference announced that Hercules Tires, a wholly owned subsidiary of American...
2021 Sun Belt Football Championship Game will air on ESPN
Arkansas State football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/14/21 press conference (Washington week)
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Arkansas State football on the mic, Red Wolves prepare for Washington
Arkansas State LT
Red Wolves Raw: Andre Harris 9/14/21 press conference (Washington week)