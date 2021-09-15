Arkansas reveals 2022 baseball schedule, will host Arkansas State in midweek series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball will face four in-state opponents and host the reigning national champions.

The Diamond Hogs revealed their schedule Wednesday afternoon. Dave Van Horn’s crew will have 35 games in Fayetteville and 1 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Razorbacks will open the season Friday, February 18th at home vs. Illinois State.

Arkansas will host Arkansas State in a midweek series. The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will face off Tuesday, April 19th (6:30pm) & Wednesday, April 20th (4:00pm). They met for the first time in the 2021 season, a 8-4 result in favor of the Hogs. Arkansas will have in-state matchups vs. Little Rock, UCA, & UAPB.

SEC play opens March 18th-20th vs. Kentucky. The Razorbacks will welcome Mississippi State to Baum-Walker Stadium April 1st-3rd. Other SEC series will be against Missouri (road), Florida (road), LSU (home), Texas A&M (road), Ole Miss (home), Auburn (road), & Vanderbilt (home).

You can see the complete schedule here.

