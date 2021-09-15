Body found in Batesville apartment
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy after being discovered Wednesday in a Batesville apartment, according to Batesville police.
According to a media release from Batesville police, officers went to the 131 Thunderbird Apartments Wednesday due to a welfare check.
Officers went inside the apartment and found the body of a Black female inside, police said.
Authorities are withholding the name of the woman, pending notification of next of kin.
Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.
