Body found in Batesville apartment

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy after being discovered Wednesday in a Batesville apartment, according to Batesville police.

According to a media release from Batesville police, officers went to the 131 Thunderbird Apartments Wednesday due to a welfare check.

Officers went inside the apartment and found the body of a Black female inside, police said.

Authorities are withholding the name of the woman, pending notification of next of kin.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

