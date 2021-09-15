Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Boil water order issued

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People in parts of the Missouri Bootheel need to boil their water.

The Dunklin County Water District #2 issued a boil order Wednesday for customers living east and north of the State Highway Y and U.S. Highway 412 intersection in Kennett.

According to a news release, the order includes customers living in the following areas:

  • Parr Trailer Court
  • Ronnie Drive
  • Horner Drive
  • County Roads 551 and 553
  • U.S. Highway 412 east to the floodway ditches

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
7-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas - 9/14/21
Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

Latest News

Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in...
6th child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri
The Department of Health said the state’s death toll from COVID-19 now totals 7,334 since the...
Arkansas: 36 new COVID deaths and 1,544 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,353 new cases reported Wed.
There was such a need for meals, the organization ran out much earlier than expected.
The Hub reopens despite loss in funding