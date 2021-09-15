Boil water order issued

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People in parts of the Missouri Bootheel need to boil their water.

The Dunklin County Water District #2 issued a boil order Wednesday for customers living east and north of the State Highway Y and U.S. Highway 412 intersection in Kennett.

According to a news release, the order includes customers living in the following areas:

Parr Trailer Court

Ronnie Drive

Horner Drive

County Roads 551 and 553

U.S. Highway 412 east to the floodway ditches

Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.

