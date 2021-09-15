Boil water order issued
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People in parts of the Missouri Bootheel need to boil their water.
The Dunklin County Water District #2 issued a boil order Wednesday for customers living east and north of the State Highway Y and U.S. Highway 412 intersection in Kennett.
According to a news release, the order includes customers living in the following areas:
- Parr Trailer Court
- Ronnie Drive
- Horner Drive
- County Roads 551 and 553
- U.S. Highway 412 east to the floodway ditches
Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
