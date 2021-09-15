Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling leaves.
Sharp County Judge Gene Moore issued a burn ban Wednesday effective immediately for citizens of his county.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Sharp is one of seven counties in the state under a burn ban.
Other counties include:
- Cleburne
- Conway
- Faulkner
- Perry
- Stone
- Van Buren
The commission reported Sept. 15 all counties in the state have a moderate risk of wildfire.
