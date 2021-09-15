Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling leaves.

Sharp County Judge Gene Moore issued a burn ban Wednesday effective immediately for citizens of his county.

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Sharp is one of seven counties in the state under a burn ban.

Other counties include:

Cleburne

Conway

Faulkner

Perry

Stone

Van Buren

The commission reported Sept. 15 all counties in the state have a moderate risk of wildfire.

