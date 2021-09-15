Cottages at Veterans Village vandalized

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the cottages at Veterans Village.

According to Guy Pardew, vice president of Olympus Construction and project manager of Veterans Village, $30,000 worth of property, including appliances and mechanical equipment, were damaged.

“Anytime something happens like this it’s very unfortunate,” Pardew said.

Jenny Moore, marketing assistant, told Region 8 News volunteers donated the appliances.

While the loss is disappointing, Pardew mentioned he was fortunate no one was living in the cottages at the time of the incident, adding he plans to beef up patrol.

“We’ve got the IT department at the city installing cameras around the site for us,” he said.

Pardew chooses not to be angry about the situation because it did not cause a significant setback, noting he was a couple of days from completing the project.

“It’s something that happens so we have to accept that, and we’ve got to find a way to move forward,” he said.

