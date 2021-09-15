Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cottages at Veterans Village vandalized

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the cottages at Veterans Village.

According to Guy Pardew, vice president of Olympus Construction and project manager of Veterans Village, $30,000 worth of property, including appliances and mechanical equipment, were damaged.

“Anytime something happens like this it’s very unfortunate,” Pardew said.

Jenny Moore, marketing assistant, told Region 8 News volunteers donated the appliances.

While the loss is disappointing, Pardew mentioned he was fortunate no one was living in the cottages at the time of the incident, adding he plans to beef up patrol.

“We’ve got the IT department at the city installing cameras around the site for us,” he said.

Pardew chooses not to be angry about the situation because it did not cause a significant setback, noting he was a couple of days from completing the project.

“It’s something that happens so we have to accept that, and we’ve got to find a way to move forward,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Accused murderer will not face death penalty
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

Aliah Rowe, the president of Young Democrats at A-State, says the resolution is harmful to...
Student says pro-life resolution is harmful to women’s rights
Millage increase vote fails for second time
School millage increase vote fails
Lady Patriots win in 3 sets Tuesday (Source: Marion Patriots Activities Network)
Marion volleyball beats Jonesboro in 3 sets in 5A East clash