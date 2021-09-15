Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,669 new cases reported Tues.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,669 new cases and 61 new deaths on September 21.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 477,769 since March 2020.

So far, 9,331 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 443,511 people have recovered from the virus. (UPDATE: New recoveries have not been updated on MSDH’s website.)

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,241,087 people are fully vaccinated and 2,677,321 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
An Independence Co. man died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.
Man killed in UTV rollover
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Monday that in the past week four of its COVID patients...
NEA Baptist reports 4 more COVID deaths
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Latest News

One of Jonesboro's finest is being credited for his actions while on vacation.
JPD officer helps Boston police with arrest
Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit
Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit
Apartment fire
Woman jumps from burning apartment building; several families displaced
Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case...
Man dead following shooting in Texarkana; suspect sought
Mondays during the holiday shopping season are twice as busy for FedEx because of weekend...
FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022