“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The 40th season for The Landing in Van Buren ended early due to a massive fire on Wednesday, September 15.

The fire destroyed the main building of the family owned tourist destination along the Current River. This includes lodging, the restaurant and gift shop.

Crews were called to the Landing shortly before 1 a.m.

According to Van Buren Fire Chief Curt Majors, when crews arrived the fire was out of control.

Even with the efforts of firefighters from six departments, Chief Majors said it was just too big to handle.

Photos from viewers show a massive amount of smoke and a large glow of flames at The Landing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported.

According to The Landing owner Tom Bedell, a few of the rooms were occupied when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safely.

A Van Buren Police officer first on the scene was able to clear the rooms adjacent to the fire. The officer, along with a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, were able to clear the remaining rooms. In a Facebook post, Van Buren Fire and Rescue said their quick action and teamwork saved several lives.

Right now, Bedell said he is waiting to speak with the State Fire Marshal to learn what happened and how to move forward.

“It is a devastating loss,” said Bedell. “It’s going to be a loss to the community. And we don’t know yet what we plan to do, but in some way or another we’re gonna build back and we feel like we’re going to overcome this.”

As many came out to see the damage, many echoed Bedell, saying the fire was devastating and they hoped the family would rebuild their business.

“It’s a big loss,” said Van Buren resident Wilma Allen. “I think there’s a lot of loss of jobs and it’s probably one of the largest employers in Van Buren and so I think it’s very sad that it’s gone.”

This isn’t the first time The Landing has dealt with extensive damage.

The business recovered from the Spring Flood in 2017.

Bedell said they feel resilient and they can make it through this latest trial of destruction.

While they figure out the next step, The Landing will not have float trips or dining for the rest of the year.

The Landing is a popular summertime destination for canoeing, kayaking, tube floating and whitewater rafting on the Current River, which offered lodging and other amenities including their restaurant and gift shop.

During the Fall, The Landing is also known to host deer hunters.

