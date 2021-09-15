Energy Alert
Man arrested on child porn charge

A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to...
A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with child pornography.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with child pornography.

Jonesboro police arrested 20-year-old Timothy Lynn Spence of Bay Wednesday morning following a months-long investigation.

According to a news release, the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Division received a cyber tip on June 23 “containing suspect information linked to an IP address that downloaded child pornography.”

On Sept. 15, officers with the ICAC, as well as the Street Crimes Unit and the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on Spence’s home.

Following the search, officers arrested Spence and took him before Judge Scott Ellington who found probable cause to charge him with distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Spence is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment.

Computer child pornography (9/15)
Computer child pornography (9/15)(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

