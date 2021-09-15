Millage increase vote fails for second time

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas voters voted against a millage increase for the school district Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from Randolph County, 849 (53.36 percent) voted against the tax, with 742 (46.64 percent) voting for the tax.

“I voted against the increase and that I think they can be more responsible with how they spend the money and try to get it from other allocations instead of raising everyone’s taxes on it,” said Dawn Dickerson.

Back in 2020, the same proposal failed by 37 votes.

The Pocahontas School District received over $9 million from the state to potentially build a new high school; the school says this vote could affect that funding.

Those pushing for the increased millage say it’s crucial in improving education. The school district says there’s just not enough room in the high school for all of the students.

Steve Powers was for the increase and says he just wants a better future for his grandchildren.

“I want our kids to be proud of their school, where they go. I’m just trying to do our part to support the children and education,” said Powers.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.