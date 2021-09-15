NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/14/21)
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tuesday’s slate was headlined by a 5A East showdown between Jonesboro & Marion.
Marion 3, Jonesboro 0
Valley View/Blytheville
Westside/Wynne
Paragould/Nettleton
Searcy 3, Greene County Tech 0
Batesville/West Memphis
Trumann/Pocahontas
Newport/Piggott
Manila 3, West Helena 0
Hoxie/Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge/Harrisburg
Southside/Heber Springs
