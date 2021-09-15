Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/14/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday’s slate was headlined by a 5A East showdown between Jonesboro & Marion.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/14/21)

Marion 3, Jonesboro 0

Valley View/Blytheville

Westside/Wynne

Paragould/Nettleton

Searcy 3, Greene County Tech 0

Batesville/West Memphis

Trumann/Pocahontas

Newport/Piggott

Manila 3, West Helena 0

Hoxie/Palestine-Wheatley

Walnut Ridge/Harrisburg

Southside/Heber Springs

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Accused murderer will not face death penalty
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

Lady Patriots win in 3 sets Tuesday (Source: Marion Patriots Activities Network)
Marion volleyball beats Jonesboro in 3 sets in 5A East clash
Arkansas State football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/14/21 press conference (Washington week)
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Arkansas State football on the mic, Red Wolves prepare for Washington
Arkansas State LT
Red Wolves Raw: Andre Harris 9/14/21 press conference (Washington week)