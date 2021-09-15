NEA NAIA Roundup (9/15/21)

Williams Baptist had a historic tournament in men’s and women’s golf. Crowley’s Ridge won their volleyball home opener.

Williams Baptist Men’s Golf Wins WBU Fall Invite, Lady Eagles 2nd

MEN

The Eagles finished with a team score of 573, 13 points ahead of second place finisher Missouri Baptist. The three under par score is the best tournament finish in Eagles’ history.

Chance Matthews finished in first with a two day score of 138 (2under -70 & 4 under-68). Tyler Parr finished in third with a two day score of 140 (1 under- 71 & 3 under- 69). Jacob Webb finished in ninth place with a two-day score of 147 (74 & 73). Jordan Haynes finished tied for 11th place with a two day score of 149 (73 & 76). Viktor Haglund finished tied for 39th with a two day score of 155 (80 & 75).

Monday’s first round set a team record best tournament score of even par which was then beat the following day with a team score of 3 under to finish the season opener with the first place win and a new record low team score.

WOMEN

The women finished in second with a team score of 694, 42 points behind the winners, Missouri Baptist.

Emma French led the team with a fourth place finish and a two day score of 161 (81 both days). Leslie Hill finished tied for sixth with a two day score of 169 (84 & 85). Sidney Bailey finished in 13th with a two day score of 174 (87 both days).

This was the best start to a season in program history taking home a 1st place for men, 2nd for women and 3 top 5 placements.

Lyon Men’s Golf 3rd, Women’s Golf 4th at WBU Fall Invite

The Lyon College men’s and women’s golf teams opened up their fall seasons with a strong showing on Monday and Tuesday at the Williams Baptist Fall Opener as the men’s team finished in third overall while the women’s team posted a fourth-place finish.

The men’s team finished with a combined score of 596 stokes, which ended as a +20 for the team. Williams Baptist won the event with a combined team score of 573, which ended as a -3 for the team.

On the women’s side, the Scots shot 696 as a team (+120). Blue Mountain College won the women’s championship with a team score of 652 (+76).

Individually, Scott Schmidt led the Scots with a score of 146 (+2) over the two-day tournament, which earned him a tie for fifth. William Bolles finished in a tie for 11th as he shot a 149 (+5). Brody Jeanes shot a 152 (+8), while Nick Beausoleil finished one stroke behind him at 153 (+9). Cameron Curtis was the final scorer for the Scots as he shot a 155 (+11).

Sydney Czanstkowski earned a third-place finish at the WBU Fall Opener as she shot a two-day total of 160 (+16). Kenzie Collins tied for 11th overall as she shot a 173 (+29). Lauren Loving tied for 17th overall with her score of 178 (+34), while Madison Robb finished in 23rd at 185 (+41). Kiah Hopkins finished with a total of 196 (+52).

The Scots will host the Lyon College Fall Invitational on Sept. 27-28 at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, Ark.

Crowley’s Ridge Volleyball wins home opener

Crowley’s Ridge women’s volleyball hosted their first match in the newly renovated Carter Activities Center on Tuesday. That friendlier hardwood proved invaluable as the Lady ‘Neers bested the Central Baptist (Ark.) College Mustangs in a five-set thriller, (24-26, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12).

Crowley’s Ridge (2-5) forced 11 errors from the Mustang offense to keep the set close. It was not until the final few rallies that Central Baptist (2-2) was able to take the opening set in extras 26-24.

The second set saw the squads knotted up at 16-16, but with Emi Elms at the service line, the Lady Pioneers rattled off eight unanswered points to spark a lead that would stay with the green and black. A 10-kill set by CRC helped to tie the match at one set apiece with CRC winning the second 25-21.

A set of runs by both teams saw the third set begin with an 8-1 advantage for the Mustangs. Quickly the Lady ‘Neers answered with a run of their own to eventually tie the set at 14-14. The momentum would shift the Mustangs’ way at the end to give CBC the 2-1 set advantage by winning the third 25-16.

Not willing to give up their home opener so easily, Kaitlyn Perkins started the fourth set by stepping to the serving line and collecting three aces in four swings. That shot in arm pushed Crowley’s Ridge to win the fourth set 25-18 to force a fifth and deciding set.

Crowley’s Ridge took a 5-1 lead early that never vanished. The Mustangs were able to tie the fifth set at 10-10, but Kills from four of the CRC hitters put the match in the books in favor of the gals in green with a 15-12 victory.

Two Lady ‘Neers found double-digits with Olivia Deckelman and Elms each collecting 10 kills. Five Lady Pioneers had double-digit digs led by libero Perkins’ 43. Elms proved an immovable force at the net, with five solo blocks and two assisted blocks.

Crowley’s Ridge will look to continue their winning ways by hitting the road again in two days’ time. A visit to St. Louis, Missouri is on the schedule with a match against Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) University beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, September 16.

