Officials report major firearm, drug bust in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and West Memphis police found pounds of drugs and firearms Wednesday after searching a home.

Cheif Todd Grooms says the search was based on information the department received of illegal drug and firearm activity happening in the home.

Preliminary information says marijuana, ecstasy, fentanyl and firearms were confiscated during the bust.

Grooms says about 85.5 grams of cocaine, 4 pounds of marijuana, 70 pills of fentanyl and an unconfirmed amount of methamphetamine.

He also says there was one long gun and three handguns recovered, one of which belonged to a deputy, that was stolen from one of his vehicles several years ago.

Grooms did not report any further information on the suspects involved.

