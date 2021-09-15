Energy Alert
Pocahontas School District regroups after millage loss

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions are surrounding the Pocahontas School District after losing yet another millage.

Now, their new superintendent is working to figure out what’s next.

On Tuesday night, almost 1,600 people voted in the school district’s millage election, but the issue failed after garnering only 46.6% of the vote.

Another loss for a school district that is on its third superintendent in as many years.

“We were disappointed but we are going to continue to work hard for our kids, for our district, and for our community,” said Lesa Grooms, the superintendent of the school district, who has been in office since July. “Now, we’re going to have to regroup and have some discussions, visit with some people to figure out our next steps.”

The proposed millage increase was set to fund a new two-story high school building, and Grooms now indicates that she doesn’t expect another large proposal like this to pass.

So, she is thinking of other ways to make upgrades to the school.

Grooms says she graduated and taught at Pocahontas, and hopes the love she has for both the community and its students will help bring the district what it needs in the future.

