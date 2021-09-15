Rep. Thompson shows support for vaccine mandates, calls those who don’t ‘naysayers’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is showing his support for recent vaccine mandates by the Biden administration.

The mandates rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the virus.

When implemented, the mandates will effect nearly 80 million Americans.

Thompson on Wednesday shared an article by The Hill with the title, “60 percent support Biden vaccine mandates.”

The Axios/Ipsos poll found that three out of five Americans favored the mandates and that only one in five are not likely to get the vaccine.

“The vaccine is proven to be safe,” Thompson wrote when sharing The Hill article on Twitter. “Please don’t listen to naysayers who foolishly oppose efforts to protect the American people. #GetVaccinatedToday”

Gov. Tate Reeves has been vocal in his opposition to the mandates, calling them a “tyrannical-type move” and has vowed to use “every tool at our disposal” to challenge them.

Several states have already threatened legal action against the mandates, with Arizona becoming the first to sue with the state’s attorney general calling them an “egregious” violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

It is not yet known when the mandates will be enforced.

