School millage increase vote fails

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Batesville School District voted against an increase to a millage increase.

In unofficial election results from Independence County, the 5.9 mills millage increase proposal failed, with 2,801 (74.06 percent) voting against and 981 (25.94 percent) voting in favor of the increase.

In August, Independence County’s Tax Collector Paul Albert shared how the millage could impact the community, improving school security and safety.

