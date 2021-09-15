Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School millage increase vote fails

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Batesville School District voted against an increase to a millage increase.

In unofficial election results from Independence County, the 5.9 mills millage increase proposal failed, with 2,801 (74.06 percent) voting against and 981 (25.94 percent) voting in favor of the increase.

In August, Independence County’s Tax Collector Paul Albert shared how the millage could impact the community, improving school security and safety.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off West Parker Road.
Cause of out of control Jonesboro fire confirmed
The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Accused murderer will not face death penalty
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

Millage increase vote fails for second time
7-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas - 9/14/21
Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations
Gov. Hutchinson reflects on 9/11 events and an incredible call to duty response.
AUDIO: ‘A thousand deep: Reflections of 9/11’