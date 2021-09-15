Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Second wave of Arkansas line crews headed to Louisiana

181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana...
181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.(Craighead Electric Cooperative)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after Hurricane Ida swept across Louisiana, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched more than 200 line crews to the battered Pelican State.

Two weeks later, 181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.

The second phase includes workers from the following cooperatives:

  • Clay County Electric Cooperative of Corning
  • Craighead Electric Cooperative of Jonesboro
  • Farmers Electric Cooperative of Newport
  • Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) of Little Rock
  • C&L Electric Cooperative of Star City
  • Carroll Electric Cooperative of Berryville
  • Ouachita Electric Cooperative of Camden
  • Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville
  • Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton
  • South Central Arkansas Electric of Arkadelphia
  • Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana
  • Woodruff Electric Cooperative of Forrest City

In addition to workers and equipment, more than 7,000 transformers and truckloads of power line infrastructure materials have been shipped to Louisiana cooperatives and municipal electric systems.

181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana...
181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.(Craighead Electric Cooperative)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
7-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas - 9/14/21
Hutchinson: COVID deaths ‘way too high’

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/15)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/15)
Will Tropical Storm Nicholas bring rain to Region 8?
Aaron's Tuesday forecast, Sept. 14
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (9/13/2021)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (9/13/2021)