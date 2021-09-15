Second wave of Arkansas line crews headed to Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after Hurricane Ida swept across Louisiana, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched more than 200 line crews to the battered Pelican State.

Two weeks later, 181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.

The second phase includes workers from the following cooperatives:

Clay County Electric Cooperative of Corning

Craighead Electric Cooperative of Jonesboro

Farmers Electric Cooperative of Newport

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) of Little Rock

C&L Electric Cooperative of Star City

Carroll Electric Cooperative of Berryville

Ouachita Electric Cooperative of Camden

Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville

Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton

South Central Arkansas Electric of Arkadelphia

Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana

Woodruff Electric Cooperative of Forrest City

In addition to workers and equipment, more than 7,000 transformers and truckloads of power line infrastructure materials have been shipped to Louisiana cooperatives and municipal electric systems.

181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power. (Craighead Electric Cooperative)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.